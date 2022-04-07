Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 1,262,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.29.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

