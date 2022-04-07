Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 448.5% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

