Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.