CareTech (LON:CTH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CareTech (LON:CTH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 750 ($9.84) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 660 ($8.66).

CTH opened at GBX 744 ($9.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 628.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 610.53. CareTech has a 12-month low of GBX 530 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 749 ($9.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.22 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

