Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,493. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Carrier Global has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

