Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $261.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.77.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.20. 81,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

