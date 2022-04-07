Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $132.96

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.96, but opened at $128.43. Carvana shares last traded at $120.59, with a volume of 79,182 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.