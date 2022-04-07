Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,860 shares.The stock last traded at $34.60 and had previously closed at $38.47.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.