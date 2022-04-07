Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $919.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

