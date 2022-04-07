Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

