CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $9.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 107,244 shares traded.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

