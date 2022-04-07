Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 14,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

