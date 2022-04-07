Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.62. Celularity shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

