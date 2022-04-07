Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,290 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

