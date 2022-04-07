Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 139,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,449,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000.

EFG opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

