Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,628 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 2,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

