Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.