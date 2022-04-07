Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Shares of CI traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,270. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.75. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

