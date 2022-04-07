Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. 120,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,560. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

