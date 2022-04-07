Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,983,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.