Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $418,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.20 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

