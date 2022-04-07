Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,541. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.62.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

