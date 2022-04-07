Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.24. 146,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

