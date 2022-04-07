Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,426 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.