Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

VGT stock opened at $402.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.05 and a 200 day moving average of $424.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

