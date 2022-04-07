Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

IHF traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,515. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $293.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.28.

