Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768,155 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

