Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

