Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $292.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

