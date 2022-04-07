Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.78

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 39734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

