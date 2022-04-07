Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CNTA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

