Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Puerto and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -0.81% 2.44% 1.43% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

Volatility and Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Central Puerto and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.92%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.03 -$7.79 million ($0.03) -136.33 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Puerto.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Central Puerto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

