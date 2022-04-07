Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £52,173.97 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($68,424.88).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($107,433.02).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.43).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.82).
Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 80.58 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.14. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
See Also
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.