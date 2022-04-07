Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £52,173.97 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($68,424.88).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($107,433.02).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.43).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.82).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 80.58 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.14. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

