CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 86.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

