Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.21

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 74550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 million and a PE ratio of -58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
Featured Articles
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.