Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.21

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 74550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 million and a PE ratio of -58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

