Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 545.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,638 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

