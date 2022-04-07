Charah Solutions, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

