Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

