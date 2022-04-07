Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.32.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

