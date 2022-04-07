Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.32.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.