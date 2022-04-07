Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

