Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.02 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

