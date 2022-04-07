Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $141.06 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

