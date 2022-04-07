Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

