Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,500 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPK opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

