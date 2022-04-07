Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.25

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 4959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHW. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 33.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Also, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $397,355 in the last ninety days.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

