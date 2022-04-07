Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.