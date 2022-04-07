Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

