Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.99 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $335.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.83. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

