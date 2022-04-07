Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,771 shares of company stock valued at $64,257,438. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.