Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.